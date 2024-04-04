Sustainability LIVE Dubai: Dina Epifanova (IFFCO Group)

Dedicated to transforming businesses for a sustainable future, Dina Epifanova took on the role of Global Head of Sustainability at IFFCO Group in 2021. Having specialised in sustainability, project management and people leadership for the last 20 years, Dina strives to drive both corporate success and a scaled sustainability impact.

Dina’s core focus areas include corporate long-term sustainability strategies, responsible sourcing, climate-efficient solutions, and packaging innovations to name a few.

Before joining IFFCO Group, Dina worked for Tetra Pak, Mars Petcare and Chr. Hanssen A/S. Dina is also a graduate of The Bashkir State Pedagogics University, the Financial University of RF, The Acadamy of National Economy and Public Administration, the Forum for the Future (London) and The University of Cambridge.

