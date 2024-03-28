Sustainability LIVE Dubai: Florence Bulté (Chalhoub Group)

Having dedicated the last 16 years to the Chalhoub Group, Florence Bulté is an influential sustainability leader. As the Chief Sustainability Officer, she is responsible for the development, execution and evolution of the group’s global sustainability strategy. She also sets and drives the progress on goals and policy decisions, as well as accountability.

Skilled in luxury goods, market analysis, international business, business development, marketing, brand development, forecasting, and competitive analysis.

Bulté is a Certified Sustainability CSR Practitioner and a graduate of the University of Strathclyde in Marketing Research (Statistics).

