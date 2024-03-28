Article
Sustainability LIVE Dubai: Florence Bulté (Chalhoub Group)

By Georgia Wilson
March 28, 2024
Florence Bulté, Chief Sustainability Officer at Chalhoub Group
Florence Bulté, Chief Sustainability Officer at Chalhoub Group
Florence Bulté, Chief Sustainability Officer at Chalhoub Group to speak at Sustainability LIVE Dubai – 19 March 2024

Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, Sustainability LIVE will be returning in 2024 to bring the biggest global businesses together to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences. 

The ultimate virtual event for sustainability and ESG leaders in the Middle East and Africa

Serving as the ultimate virtual platform network for the Middle East and Africa, the event connects like-minded peers and companies. Those attending Sustainability LIVE Dubai will hear from the likes of DP World, Schneider Electric, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), Standard Chartered and many more.

Sustainability LIVE Singapore on 19, March.

Acclaimed keynote speakers and interactive high-energy panels will be centred around:

• Sustainability Strategy

• ESG

• Net Zero & Planet

• Supply Chain Sustainability

Florence Bulté, Chief Sustainability Officer at Chalhoub Group

Florence Bulté, Chief Sustainability Officer at Chalhoub Group

Having dedicated the last 16 years to the Chalhoub Group, Florence Bulté is an influential sustainability leader. As the Chief Sustainability Officer, she is responsible for the development, execution and evolution of the group’s global sustainability strategy. She also sets and drives the progress on goals and policy decisions, as well as accountability. 

Skilled in luxury goods, market analysis, international business, business development, marketing, brand development, forecasting, and competitive analysis. 

Bulté is a Certified Sustainability CSR Practitioner and a graduate of the University of Strathclyde in Marketing Research (Statistics). 

