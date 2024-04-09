Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Verdantix CEO, Keynote

Reflecting on compliance, stakeholder expectations, transformation, risk and more, David Metcalfe, CEO and Co-Founder of Verdantix delivers a keynote on Future Trends for Sustainability Leaders at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero.

Sustainability trends

Gauging the audiences in sustainability and climate forensics, David begins his keynote by discussing the evolution of sustainability efforts over the last decade highlighting the increase in investment and overall interest in sustainability.

"We found 27% of companies had one person with sustainability in their job title [...] so many brilliant new people like you getting into the sustainability movement,’ says David.

Introducing four major themes, David notes that digital automation, holistic climate risk, mandatory disclosure and organisational reboots are shaping the future of the movement.