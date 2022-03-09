The advantages of earning B Corp status for your company

Encourages social responsibility

B Corps are expected to carry out practices that are socially and environmentally responsible. The companies are continuously pressured by their consumers to be sustainable in order to convince them of their social efforts. Customers are allowed to see how these companies are making a difference as B Corp standards require reports to be transparent.

The advantage here is that B Corp status holds all your company, everybody in it, and everything it does, up to a higher standard.

Attracts like-minded employees

A big advantage of being a B Corps is that by publicly declaring your status, you effectively advertise yourself to people aligned with your corporate values. This attracts like-minded talents who are looking to expand their career meaningfully. This way, companies can draw and top talent. B corp certification guarantees an employee-centric culture, and that can help retain that talent.

Cost saving

Transformation of any sort costs money, but being registered as a B corp actually saves a company money in the long run. B Corp certification grants access to B corp community data, providing companies with resources to learn the most cost-effective methods to achieve sustainability, unlocking both the advantages of those resources and of their long term effects. The certification is also helpful for companies to identify any needless and wasteful spending. It provides a catalyst for getting lean

B Corp certification requirements

There are four basic steps that companies must complete to transition to a B Corp:

Pass the B Impact Ratings System by scoring 80 or above; Pass a telephone interview with B Lab staff. If a company manages to score 80 or above on the test, there will be an interview with a B Lab staff member that that reviews the result of the B Impact Ratings System; Adopt the B Corporation legal framework; and Sign a Term Sheet to officialise the certification.

When you are all set, you can take advantage, of these B Corp advantages.