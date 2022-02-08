Why is NH Hotel Group the most sustainable in the industry?

Recognition awarded to NH Hotel Group for sustainability commitment

In early 2022, NH Hotel Group was recognised by two separate entities for its sustainability credentials. S&P Global has awarded the company its third consecutive title as the most sustainable hotel chain — an initiative that analysed the economic, environmental and social actions of more than 7,500 companies, of which 42 reside in the hotel sector.

The company was previously noticed by Bloomberg in its Gender-Equality Index (GEI) 2022, which awarded the group based on its GEI score that was above the global threshold for the index. The score was based on five key factors: female leadership and talent, pay equality, inclusivity within the company, the integrity of sexual harassment policies, and pro-woman branding.

Diversity is one of its long-standing practices, which has been driven by its presence in various countries. With almost 12,000 employees, NH caters for individuals of 133 different nationalities, of which many work beyond their home countries. Also, women hold the majority in its workforce at 51%, occupying 44% of management roles.