Why we need more women driving ESG at board level – and fast

ESG is an Evolving Situation on the Ground. That is why it is important to measure and track data, to identify trends and ultimately deliver progress.

Independent think tank The Sustainability Board (TSB) has been doing just that for five years, promoting sustainable leadership and corporate governance through insightful reports – including The Sustainability Board Annual ESG Preparedness Report.

The report – supported by Chapter Zero, The Directors’ Climate Forum – examines how Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) matters are handled at board level.

TSB evaluates boards performance when it comes to ESG, and analyse board diversity and director engagement on sustainability topics.

One of the five main data points covered in the report shows that women remain at the forefront of sustainability governance.

While this is nothing new, according to previous annual reports from TSB, it again highlights the pivotal role of women, and the need for more women in the boardroom.

“Our data yet again underscores the pivotal role of women leading ESG engagement,” says Jeannette Lichner, Senior Advisor, The Sustainability Board.

“Their consistent involvement outpaces their male peers, emphasising the need for more inclusive boardrooms. We do not assess diversity beyond gender but recommend that boards also consider directors of different ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds. They often bring new ideas and experiences to the table.”

Diving deeper into the data, women are now 13% more likely than last year's 24% to be part of a relevant committee, and are 64% more likely to be engaged in ESG than their male counterparts. This is a slight increase from 60% the previous year.



Women make up 35% of directors on ESG committees globally, slightly higher than the 32% gender diversity average on boards.

