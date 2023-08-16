Top 10: Sustainable Companies in the UK 2023

CEO: Bas Burger

Headquarters: London, UK

The BT Group is one of the world’s leading communications services companies, which has a purpose as simple as it is ambitious: to provide connections for good. The business believes that there are no limits to what people can do when they connect. That’s why, through the power of technology, the BT Group are supporting customers to live, work and play together better. To achieve this, the business has accelerated its full fibre rollout to hit 25m premises by the end of 2026, getting fibre to more people, faster, fuelling the UK economic recovery. The Group also owns the UK’s fastest mobile network, EE, providing more reliable service and near-instant connections for its customers.



CEO: Rakesh Kapoor

Headquarters: London, UK

Reckitt, a British multinational consumer goods company, recognises the ongoing fight to ensure that access to the highest quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right and not a privilege. Each of Reckitt's products is meticulously designed to contribute to this cause. With a legacy spanning over 200 years, the business of well-loved brands has made a significant difference in people's daily lives worldwide. These brands include Durex, Dettol, Enfamil, Nurofen, Strepsils and Gaviscon, to name a few. As a growing global community of over 43,000 individuals, Reckitt is on a transformative journey towards sustainable growth, aiming to have a positive impact on communities worldwide, promoting a healthier planet and fostering a fairer society.



CEO: CS Venkatakrishnan

Headquarters: London, UK

Barclays is a British universal bank, which spans consumer banking and payments operations around the world. It is also a top-tier, full-service, global corporate and investment bank – all of which are supported by service companies which provide technology, operations and functional services across the Group. With over 325 years of history and expertise in banking, Barclays operates in over 40 countries and employs approximately 83,500 people. Barclays moves, lends, invests and protects money for customers and clients worldwide. Additionally, Barclays supports efforts to further enhance ESG reporting and advocates for improved consistency across the industry across disclosures and ESG ratings and benchmarks.

