Formula 1 has reached a milestone achievement with all 10 teams achieving FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation – the highest level of environmental sustainability recognition from the sport’s governing body.

Additionally, as the sport continues its journey towards net zero by 2030, the FIA Formula One World Championship has also renewed its own Three-Star Environmental Accreditation.

“To have our whole Championship, as well as many of our partners and promoters, achieve this milestone is a significant moment and one which demonstrates the ongoing commitment from the whole F1 community to change to reach our sustainability goals,” Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO at Formula 1 said. “There is of course a lot of work still to do, but we are committed to hitting our targets, continuing to innovate in a sustainable way, and setting a positive example to the motorsport community and beyond.”

How is Formula 1 becoming more sustainable?

In 2011, The FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme was launched to enhance the motorsport's environmental performance.

The programme measures performance across 17 criteria, including supply chain management, energy use, transport planning, noise management and carbon emissions. Audits are completed by an independent qualified auditor, to ensure the accreditation process is fair and impartial.

Accreditation was first issued to the FIA Formula One World Championship in 2020, which has consequently encouraged others to pursue their own journey towards FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation, including Teams, Race Promoters and host circuits, to name a few.