Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's Sustainability Story

Formerly Head of Government of Mexico City and a prominent Morena party politician, Claudia brings a wealth of expertise in environmental science to her role as president.

She holds a PhD in Energy Engineering from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and has significantly contributed to sustainable energy and climate change fields through more than 100 articles and two books.

As Head of Government, Claudia implemented policies aimed at improving public transportation, reducing air pollution and increasing the use of renewable energy. Her dedication to sustainability and energy efficiency was evident early in her career, influenced by her scientist parents and further developed during her studies in the US.

She became an expert on climate change and served on the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), preparing her for a prominent role on the global stage.

Speaking to the Associated Press in 2023, she stated: “I believe in science.”

Vision for a sustainable future