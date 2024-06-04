Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's Sustainability Story
Claudia Sheinbaum is set to become the first female and Jewish president of Mexico since the country gained independence 200 years ago.
A leader in sustainability and energy, Claudia's election marks a historic moment.
Trailblazing leadership in sustainability
In a historic decision, Mexico has elected Claudia Sheinbaum as its first female and Jewish president. Known for her strong background in environmental science, Claudia is not only breaking political barriers but also leading a revolution in sustainable energy policy.
Claudia’s leadership aims to transform Mexico’s energy landscape, focusing on reducing the nation’s carbon footprint and enhancing renewable energy initiatives. Her commitment to sustainability promises to blend innovation with practical, eco-friendly solutions.
Claudia Sheinbaum: Champion of green policies
Formerly Head of Government of Mexico City and a prominent Morena party politician, Claudia brings a wealth of expertise in environmental science to her role as president.
She holds a PhD in Energy Engineering from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and has significantly contributed to sustainable energy and climate change fields through more than 100 articles and two books.
As Head of Government, Claudia implemented policies aimed at improving public transportation, reducing air pollution and increasing the use of renewable energy. Her dedication to sustainability and energy efficiency was evident early in her career, influenced by her scientist parents and further developed during her studies in the US.
She became an expert on climate change and served on the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), preparing her for a prominent role on the global stage.
Speaking to the Associated Press in 2023, she stated: “I believe in science.”
Vision for a sustainable future
As president, Claudia plans to “decarbonise the energy matrix as quickly as possible,” aiming to make energy transition a hallmark of her administration.
She has committed to investing more than US$13 billion in new energy projects by 2030, focusing on wind and solar power generation and modernising hydroelectric facilities.
Claudia’s presidency promises a shift towards environmentally conscious governance in Mexico. Her vision includes reducing carbon emissions and promoting green technologies, continuing her work to revolutionise Mexico’s energy policies.
As she leads the country into a new era, Claudia’s historic achievements as Mexico’s first female president and former first female mayor highlight her enduring impact on the nation’s political and environmental landscape.
