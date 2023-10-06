Climate insight at Risilience Sustainable Futures conference

Hosted by Risilience in association with the University of Cambridge Centre for Risk Studies, the Sustainable Futures conference offers a dynamic one-day programme for business featuring the latest climate science and academic thinking, paired with in-the-field experience from global brands.

Taking place on Thursday 12 October at the Barbican Centre in London, the conference will focus on business transformation for the era of climate disruption, bringing together sustainability and risk leaders from the world’s largest organisations, including Green & Black’s, Coca-Cola, Burberry, PwC and Bayer.

Sustainability intelligence at the forefront of change

Risilience is a climate analytics company that enables business transformation to a low-carbon economy with its award-winning climate-intelligence SaaS platform.

The forward-looking company integrates its fourfold expertise centres — science, risk, business and technology — to help firms solve the multifaceted challenges they face today. The technology is underpinned by influential frameworks pioneered out of the Centre for Risk Studies at the University of Cambridge Judge Business School.

As an analytics specialist at the leading edge of quantifying climate and enterprise risk, Risilience works with a range of large corporates, including Nestlé, Reckitt, and EasyJet, helping them to develop and understand the cost benefit justifications for net-zero plans. Taking a data-driven and science-led approach, the Risilience platform with its digital twin gives decision makers access to climate-related financial insights that enable business leaders to view multiple ‘what if’ scenarios. Scenario analysis supports decision making to strategically prioritise action to mitigate the financial impact of climate and nature-related risk, while surfacing opportunities emerging on the journey to the low-carbon economy.

The multidisciplinary Risilience team sits at the cross section of academia, corporate-risk management and sustainability, working to put the power of risk science in the hands of global enterprises, translating data into actionable insights.

Sustainability insight from industry leaders

This year’s conference is an opportunity to hear directly from organisations about how they are addressing the greatest sustainability challenges of our time – and preparing for new commercial opportunities. Entrepreneur, author, journalist and co-founder of Green & Black’s, Jo Fairley, will present the keynote address, reflecting on how a niche, ethical confectionery company grew to influence the sustainability strategies of large corporates.

There will be more business insights shared by sustainability and risk experts from a range of major global brands including Burberry, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Tesco, PwC and Bayer Communications. Many leading businesses are attending including Kingfisher, M&S, Unilever, National Grid, Ocado and IKEA, among others.

Industry and academic experts, including Risilience CEO Dr Andrew Coburn, will speak throughout the day on important issues and topics, including business transformation for the era of climate disruption, making the business case for decarbonisation, alternative approaches to Scope 3 measurement, navigating the global policy landscape, aligning climate and nature reporting and risk, and consumer sentiment as a barometer to forecast change.

The list of confirmed speakers includes Megan Mitrevski Dale, Director, Environmental Sustainability at Coca-Cola, Christopher Guest, Director of Climate, Nature and Reporting at Burberry, Tom Beagent, Partner, Sustainability and Climate Change at PwC, and many more.

This year’s event also features three workshops:

● Winning ways – building a transition plan and making the business case. How does a global organisation build a credible transition plan that makes the business case? Moderated by Tom Sabbatelli-Goodyer, VP Client Solutions, Risilience.

● Nature matters – aligning climate and nature reporting and risk. Nature is increasingly on the business agenda. How do companies align climate and nature reporting and risk? Moderated by Andy Garraway, Climate Policy Analyst, Risilience, and JP Wack, Product Manager, Risilience.

● Transition planning – identifying risk and surfacing opportunities. Business is under pressure from numerous pain points – but data-driven transition planning can deliver upsides. Moderated by Dr Michelle Tuveson, Chairman & Executive Director, Cambridge Centre for Risk Studies.

The future of sustainable business

The Sustainable Futures conference brings together industry and world-class thought leaders to provide insight into the future of sustainable business. As we look towards a low-carbon economy, business leaders must ensure that sustainability strategy and planning is informed by rigorous scientific and data-driven thinking that enables business to benefit from the immense change that is well underway – and maintain relevance in a fast-changing environment.

