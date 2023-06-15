DT Global launches business line to drive sustainability

DT Global, a leading international development firm, has announced the official launch of DT Global Commercial Advisory, a new business line that supports companies to execute sustainability and social impact programmes that help people and the planet.

DT Global holds more than six decades of experience in international development and a track record of engagement with various industry sectors, positioning the business well to assist companies and organisations in navigating the evolving global landscape and driving purpose alongside profit.

Torge Gerlach, Chief Executive Officer of DT Global explains that since the business was founded, it has aimed to “execute technically excellent programmes” to improve the lives of hundreds of millions of people. He explains: “With the launch of DT Global Commercial Advisory, we help mission-aligned companies and organisations join in our quest to build a more just and equitable world.

“We recognise that the time to act is now – and that both public and private sector organisations across all sectors must work together to solve the issues facing people and the planet. DT Global has a foundational commitment to profit for purpose. In fact, it’s how we are structured, being majority owned by a charitable trust. Our very structure reaffirms our commitment to transforming lives and testing and advancing new methodologies for development and program financing.”