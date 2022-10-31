Economic, social & environmental sustainability at Hoyer

The HOYER Group is one of the leading international providers for logistics solutions for liquid goods. In the chemical, gas, foodstuff and petroleum product sectors, HOYER provides the best solution for whatever needs their customers might have.

Allan Davison is the Executive Director for the Gas and Petroleum Logistics business unit within the HOYER Group. He is responsible for all of HOYER’s gas and fuels operations throughout Europe.

Davison has been with HOYER for over 20 years, starting out on HOYER’s Graduate Development Programme.

“In the last 20 years HOYER has given me the opportunity to develop my skills, to travel and experience many fantastic people and cultures.”

HOYER Group’s partnership with Total Energies

According to Davison, HOYER’s biggest advantage is that the company has a global network and strong regional setup for modular services running along its whole logistics supply chain.

“Our core competence is transport logistics with the highest standards of quality and safety, with Safety and Sustainability being some of the core values of our company,” explains Davison.

In the UK, HOYER Group is the industry leader for fuel and bitumen logistics. Bitumen in particular is a demanding, hazardous product, using highly specialised equipment. For its bitumen logistics services, HOYER Group has partnered with Total Energies for nearly15 years.

“One of the key reasons why I believe our partnership has been a success is that we have similar values – with safety and sustainability being absolute priorities,” says Davison.

There are two types of sustainable efforts at HOYER, measures the company can do on its own, such as optimisation and efficiency, followed by measures where HOYER needs its customers to support its approach. With Total Energies, HOYER Group has found the ideal partner to support its HVO fuels trial.

In his experience, there are several essential ingredients to a successful partnership.

“An alignment of values, transparency and consistently maintaining an open and honest dialogue with each other, those are the key ingredients to a successful partnership like HOYER and Total Energies,” says Davison. “That’s what we’re able to do.”

