Video
ESG

Exclusive Video: Bayer’s Miya Howell

By Lucy Buchholz
August 04, 2023
undefined mins
Miya Howell, Director, Sustainable Agriculture Precision Farming at Bayer discusses the businesses ESG strategy at Sustainability Live Virtual - New York.

Sustainability Magazine, Feedspot’s number-one ESG magazine, hosts a number of in-person and virtual events throughout the year, welcoming the world’s most influential sustainability leaders to the stage to discuss some of today’s most pressing topics. 

On 19th April 2023, the first-ever Sustainability LIVE New York was held, where thousands of delegates tuned in virtually from across the globe. 

Bayer's ESG Approach & Sustainability Strategy

Miya Howell, Director, Sustainable Agriculture Precision Farming at Bayer discusses the business's sustainability strategy at Sustainability Live Virtual - New York 2023.

Through her role, Miya works with data science experts to coordinate global sustainable agriculture strategies and previously contributed to the development of Bayer's strategy and vision for both the agricultural productivity biologicals and the biotechnology product portfolio.

Through her talk, Howell discusses Bayer’s ESG strategies, specifically reflecting the businesses work with farmers to reduce their impact, while also helping to create new opportunities for the farmers.

Tom Swallow and Miya Howell at Sustainability Live Virtual - New York 2023

She also covers a set of topics concerning ESG, why ESG is important for Bayer and the evolution of the industry and the business has reacted and embedded it in its sustainability strategy.

“By this, I mean how we fit with our goals around climate neutrality and our net zero targets,” Howell says. “I look into the work that we do with sustainable supply chains as well as the work that we spend a significant amount of time on diversity, equity and inclusion. 

“I'm talking about how this impacts our Bayer's business as it relates to benefits, determinants and considerations, and then specifically how Bayer's particularly leading this topic as it relates to transparency and engagement.” 

To watch any of our other speakers from Sustainability Live USA, click here.

To find out more about upcoming Sustainability Events, click here.

To find out more about sustainability, visit Sustainability Magazine.

To take a look at our previous events, click here.

agricultureesgESG sustainability
Share
Read full article here
Read full article here
Click here
Share
Author
Lucy Buchholz

Featured Articles

Sustainability LIVE London 2023: Day 1 Agenda

The day one agenda for Sustainability LIVE London 2023 covers Sustainability Strategies, Diversity & Inclusion, ESG, Net Zero, Energy, Investing & more

Meet the speakers: Sustainability LIVE London 2023

As Sustainability LIVE London is growing ever closer, we’re proud to announce three more speakers who will take centre stage on September 6th and 7th

Toyota’s smart, sustainable concept city of the future

The Woven City project is Toyota’s idea of sustainable living and, powered by sustainable energy solutions, will empower more developments for net zero

Deloitte acknowledges the new ISSB sustainability standards

Supply Chain Sustainability

Absolut launches new sustainable and recyclable paper bottle

Sustainability

AXA tackles sustainable procurement with The Climate School

Supply Chain Sustainability