Exclusive Video: Bayer’s Miya Howell

Sustainability Magazine, Feedspot’s number-one ESG magazine, hosts a number of in-person and virtual events throughout the year, welcoming the world’s most influential sustainability leaders to the stage to discuss some of today’s most pressing topics.

On 19th April 2023, the first-ever Sustainability LIVE New York was held, where thousands of delegates tuned in virtually from across the globe.

Bayer's ESG Approach & Sustainability Strategy

Miya Howell, Director, Sustainable Agriculture Precision Farming at Bayer discusses the business's sustainability strategy at Sustainability Live Virtual - New York 2023.

Through her role, Miya works with data science experts to coordinate global sustainable agriculture strategies and previously contributed to the development of Bayer's strategy and vision for both the agricultural productivity biologicals and the biotechnology product portfolio.

Through her talk, Howell discusses Bayer’s ESG strategies, specifically reflecting the businesses work with farmers to reduce their impact, while also helping to create new opportunities for the farmers.