Will New Guidance Open the US$5tn Sustainable Bonds Market?

The key recommendations

The standards and guidance from the Principles are developed with the input of 330 market participants and stakeholders, as well as the participation of many other organisations through technical working groups. They are the de facto standard referenced by 98% of sustainable bond issuance.

The Principles say SLLB issuers must ensure alignment of their SLLB with four core components:

Use of proceeds

Process for SLL evaluation and selection

Management of proceeds

Reporting.

Such frameworks should be available in a readily accessible format to investors.

They add: “It is recommended that issuers summarise in their SLLB Framework relevant information within the context of the issuer’s overarching sustainability strategy, as well as its efforts in accompanying its customers on their transition.”

Loan and bond issuers should also make external reviews publicly available on their website and/or through “any other accessible communication channel as appropriate”.

Agnes Gourc, Head of Sustainable Capital Markets, DCM Structuring & Solutions, BNP Paribas, and Vice-Chair of the Principles, said: “By incorporating market-wide insights and best practices, the Principles are providing this year again new avenues for the market to facilitate more financing to reach the global environmental and social goals.

“In particular, we hope the Guidance for Green Enabling Projects will help more issuers further up the value chain to access the green bond market.”