Is Glastonbury One of the World’s Greenest Festivals?
Glastonbury Festival, held annually at Worthy Farm in England, is renowned for its dedication to sustainability. In 2023, the festival proudly announced that all its power needs were met by renewable energy and fuels, eliminating the need for fossil-based sources.
This achievement marked a significant milestone in Glastonbury’s eco journey, which has emphasised environmental respect since its inception in 1970.
Since 1984, the Green Fields area of Glastonbury, known as the festival’s sanctuary, has run on solar, wind and pedal power.
Glastonbury: 100% fossil fuel-free
The 2023 Glastonbury Festival saw all production areas powered by electricity from low-impact, fossil fuel-free sources or solar PV and battery hybrid systems. All generators across the 900-acre site, including those powering the iconic Pyramid Stage, operated on renewable, palm oil-free HVO fuel from waste cooking oil. This effort helped reduce lifecycle CO2e emissions by up to 90%.
Arcadia’s giant fire-breathing spider, a festival favourite, ran entirely on recycled biofuels. A temporary wind turbine in Williams Green provided clean power to market stalls, supported by the festival’s solar PV array and biogas plant. These initiatives demonstrate Glastonbury’s commitment to sustainable energy.
Emily Eavis, Co-Organiser of the festival, stated: “Being able to power the entire festival without having to rely on fossil fuels has been a real breakthrough, but it is the culmination of lots of baby steps that have seen us steadily increase our use of renewable energy.”
The festival has used energy from the grid, a solar PV array on the cowshed roof and an anaerobic digester turning cow manure into biogas. After successful trials with renewable HVO, the festival replaced fossil fuels in all generators with this sustainable alternative.
Additional sustainability initiatives
Glastonbury banned single-use plastic drinks bottles in 2019 and disposable vapes in 2023 to reduce waste. The on-site recycling facility ensures waste is hand-separated for recycling, preventing landfill. Since 2019, more than 99% of tents and camping equipment have been taken home after the festival thanks to these efforts. The festival reduces on-site emissions with a fleet of electric vehicles transporting artists.
Michael Eavis, Co-Creator of Glastonbury, reflected: “Glastonbury Festival was founded in 1970, long before people began to become concerned about climate change. Yet even then, all the milk, the cider, and the straw came from the farm. We were green then, and we are just as green now.”
He added that the festival aims to inspire ecological thought and leave minimal imprint on the land, promoting sustainable living among festival-goers.
Glastonbury continues to lead in sustainability, making significant strides in green energy and waste reduction, proving that large-scale events can be eco-friendly and inspire positive change.
