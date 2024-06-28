Is Glastonbury One of the World’s Greenest Festivals?

Since 1984, the Green Fields area of Glastonbury, known as the festival’s sanctuary, has run on solar, wind and pedal power.

Glastonbury: 100% fossil fuel-free

The 2023 Glastonbury Festival saw all production areas powered by electricity from low-impact, fossil fuel-free sources or solar PV and battery hybrid systems. All generators across the 900-acre site, including those powering the iconic Pyramid Stage, operated on renewable, palm oil-free HVO fuel from waste cooking oil. This effort helped reduce lifecycle CO2e emissions by up to 90%.

Arcadia’s giant fire-breathing spider, a festival favourite, ran entirely on recycled biofuels. A temporary wind turbine in Williams Green provided clean power to market stalls, supported by the festival’s solar PV array and biogas plant. These initiatives demonstrate Glastonbury’s commitment to sustainable energy.

Emily Eavis, Co-Organiser of the festival, stated: “Being able to power the entire festival without having to rely on fossil fuels has been a real breakthrough, but it is the culmination of lots of baby steps that have seen us steadily increase our use of renewable energy.”