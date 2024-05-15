Top 10: ESG Fund Managers

BlackRock is one of the world's largest and most influential investment management firms.



Headquartered in New York City, BlackRock offers a wide range of investment and technology services to institutional and individual investors around the globe.

Founded in 1988, BlackRock initially focused on providing risk management and fixed-income institutional asset management services but has expanded its offerings and capabilities over the years, becoming a global leader in asset management and technology solutions.

“The ‘E’ and ‘S’ of ESG are two sides of the same coin,” Hurst believes.

“We can’t talk about climate change and the energy transition without recognising their impacts on people and communities. That’s why I’m excited to have expert minds across sustainability and social impact sitting around the same table and tackling these complex issues together.



"Working at a place and with people that rally around the same call to action makes it easy to walk in lockstep towards its reality.”

2. Parnassus