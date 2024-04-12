Article
Sustainability

How Tenaris & Tata Steel are Sustainability Champions Again

By Steven Downes
April 12, 2024
Steel Sustainability Champions 2024 Photo: Bernal Rever
The World Steel Association honours 11 companies as Steel Sustainability Champions – including Tenaris and Tata Steel for the 7th consecutive time

Eleven major steel-producing companies have been named Steel Sustainability Champions by worldsteel for their sustainability activities.

Recognised for the seventh consecutive time, Tata Steel and Tenaris have been champions every year since the programme launch in 2018.

In the programme’s first year, worldsteel recognised six members. A spokesperson said: “We are pleased to see a steady increase in the number of members qualifying for our most demanding sustainability recognition.”

The roll of honour

The 2024 Steel Sustainability Champions are:

How do companies achieve this honour?

All members must do the following to be recognised as Sustainability Champions:

  • Sign the worldsteel Sustainability Charter and provide evidence of meeting the 20 criteria covering the fields of environment, social, governance and economics
  • Provide Life Cycle Inventory (LCI) data to worldsteel’s data collection programme. The data should cover more than 60% of the company’s crude steel production and be fewer than five years old
  • Be shortlisted in one of the six categories of the worldsteel Steelie Awards or be recognised in the worldsteel Safety and Health Recognition Programme.
Chanakya Chaudhary, VP (Corporate Services) Tata Steel (left) and Leon Topalian, worldsteel Chair and President & Chief Executive Officer, Nucor Corporation (right) Photo: Bernal Rever

Champions were presented with certificates at the April Special General Meeting (SGM) of the Board of Members.

Attendees included: Chanakya Chaudhary, VP (Corporate Services) Tata Steel; Nicola Davidson, Vice President, Corporate Communications & Corporate Responsibility, ArcelorMittal; Jayant Acharya, Joint MD & CEO, JSW Steel Limited and Máximo Vedoya, CEO, Ternium.

The World Steel Association (worldsteel) represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations and steel research institutes. Members represent around 85% of global steel production.

Author
Steven Downes

