How Tenaris & Tata Steel are Sustainability Champions Again
Eleven major steel-producing companies have been named Steel Sustainability Champions by worldsteel for their sustainability activities.
Recognised for the seventh consecutive time, Tata Steel and Tenaris have been champions every year since the programme launch in 2018.
In the programme’s first year, worldsteel recognised six members. A spokesperson said: “We are pleased to see a steady increase in the number of members qualifying for our most demanding sustainability recognition.”
The roll of honour
The 2024 Steel Sustainability Champions are:
- ArcelorMittal
- BlueScope Steel Limited
- China Steel Corporation (CSC)
- HBIS Group Co., Ltd.
- JFE Steel Corporation
- JSW Steel Limited
- POSCO Holdings
- Tata Steel
- Tenaris
- Ternium
- Voestalpine AG.
How do companies achieve this honour?
All members must do the following to be recognised as Sustainability Champions:
- Sign the worldsteel Sustainability Charter and provide evidence of meeting the 20 criteria covering the fields of environment, social, governance and economics
- Provide Life Cycle Inventory (LCI) data to worldsteel’s data collection programme. The data should cover more than 60% of the company’s crude steel production and be fewer than five years old
- Be shortlisted in one of the six categories of the worldsteel Steelie Awards or be recognised in the worldsteel Safety and Health Recognition Programme.
Champions were presented with certificates at the April Special General Meeting (SGM) of the Board of Members.
Attendees included: Chanakya Chaudhary, VP (Corporate Services) Tata Steel; Nicola Davidson, Vice President, Corporate Communications & Corporate Responsibility, ArcelorMittal; Jayant Acharya, Joint MD & CEO, JSW Steel Limited and Máximo Vedoya, CEO, Ternium.
The World Steel Association (worldsteel) represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations and steel research institutes. Members represent around 85% of global steel production.
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
******