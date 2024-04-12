How Tenaris & Tata Steel are Sustainability Champions Again

Eleven major steel-producing companies have been named Steel Sustainability Champions by worldsteel for their sustainability activities.

Recognised for the seventh consecutive time, Tata Steel and Tenaris have been champions every year since the programme launch in 2018.

In the programme’s first year, worldsteel recognised six members. A spokesperson said: “We are pleased to see a steady increase in the number of members qualifying for our most demanding sustainability recognition.”

The roll of honour

The 2024 Steel Sustainability Champions are: