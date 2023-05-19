Rolls-Royce runs successful first tests of UltraFan tech

Rolls-Royce has achieved a significant milestone by successfully completing the initial tests of its UltraFan technology demonstrator, which were conducted exclusively utilising 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

This achievement confirms the effectiveness of the comprehensive range of technologies integrated into the demonstrator, representing a significant leap forward in enhancing the efficiency of both present and future aircraft engines.

The UltraFan engine boasts an impressive 10% improvement in efficiency compared to the already highly efficient Trent XWB, which currently holds the title of the world's most efficient large aero engine in active service.

“The UltraFan demonstrator is a game changer – the technologies we are testing as part of this program have the capability to improve the engines of today as well as the engines of tomorrow,” says Tufan Erginbilgic, Chief Executive at Rolls-Royce.

“That is why this announcement is so important – we are witnessing history in the making; a step-change in engine efficiency improvement. When combined with Sustainable Aviation Fuels, more efficient gas turbine engines will be key to hitting the industry’s target of Net Zero flight by 2050. Today we are closer to achieving this ambition.”