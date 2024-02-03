Icarus Founder on Aviation’s Electric Path to Sustainability

Who is Kevin Singh?

Singh loves aviation and the things that come along with it: technology, the human experience of defying nature, and flying with mechanical wings.

After graduating high school in 1995, he received his commercial pilot certificate, followed by his CFI, CFII, and MEI. He was an avid freight dog flying the Bonanza and Cessna 400 aircraft series around Mount Shasta, Louisiana, and Texas. In the past, he has had the privilege of flying some of the finest private aircraft like the Beech Jet, Hawker 800 series, the Challenger 600, and the Global 5000/6000 series. He also served as an Instructor on the Hawker 800 and Challenger 600 programmes.

He believes success is achieved by investing in people. He also thinks that if you build, success will be limited. But, if you plant, success will grow to an endless boundary and provide the necessities for many generations. He started Icarus Jet in a two-bedroom apartment and has now expanded to three offices on three continents with several teams of employees.

How likely is electrification to be the decarbonised solution for aviation?

The aviation industry places significant bets on electric aircraft, as evidenced by United Airlines' substantial US$15mn investment in Eve Air Mobility, an emerging electric aviation startup. Simultaneously, NetJets, one of the largest global private jet operators, is gearing up to incorporate 150 electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft from Lilium Jet.

It would be premature to assert that either private or commercial aviation is fully prepared for the electrification leap while minimising the carbon footprint—with many pieces left to fall in place for a smooth transition. However, the assertion that private aviation, exemplified by industry leaders like Icarus Jet, is poised to make a significant impact on aviation's electric trajectory is well-founded. The unique characteristics of private aviation, coupled with consumer expectations, position it as an ideal candidate to power the electric revolution.

The prevailing consensus is that private aviation's key attributes, namely flexibility and access to remote locations, align seamlessly with the goals of the urban air mobility ecosystem. This ecosystem aims to provide agile and flexible transportation options within urban areas, serving as a connecting link for private jet flights—from downtowns to private terminals or for the final leg of a journey. Electric aircraft are anticipated to fulfil short to mid-distance transportation needs, with traditional fuel-powered or hybrid planes handling longer-haul flights.

Has the aviation industry already adopted sustainable solutions?

In the immediate term, the collaboration between private aviation entities and electric aircraft manufacturers is primarily focused on enhancing the passenger experience. Timesaving, a fundamental mission of private aviation, receives a significant boost from the ability to circumvent ground transportation at various stages of the journey—an added value appreciated by both the industry and its clients.

Electric aircraft manufacturers are currently developing diverse models for the urban and regional segments, with eVTOLs and Electric Short Take-Off and Landing (eSTOL) aircraft taking centre stage. While eVTOLs excel in operating within tight spaces due to their ability to take off and land vertically, eSTOLs, resembling conventional aeroplanes, require slightly more space for operation.

