How is New US Law Pushing Sustainability in Manufacturing?

“We are proud to continue to be a global leader in sustainable purchasing and meet President Biden’s ambition of net-zero emissions from federal procurement by 2050.”

Under the Biden-Harris administration, federal agencies are now directed to maximise the use of sustainable products and services. This directive strengthens existing requirements, urging federal buyers to prioritise water-efficient and safer products certified by EPA programmes like WaterSense and safer choices.

Notably, the rule also mandates analysis of perfluoroalkyl or polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) chemicals, dubbed 'forever chemicals,' aligning with President Biden's federal Sustainability Plan for net-zero emissions by 2050.

“At GSA, we’ve seen first hand how the federal government’s buying power can catalyse job creation and accelerate progress toward the clean energy future,” says GSA Administrator, Robin Carnahan.

“This builds on the progress the Biden-Harris Administration has made to lead by example and realise the triple win of good jobs, taxpayer savings through reduced energy costs, and a healthier planet.”

Legislation for sustainability in procurement

The rule aligns federal agencies with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)'s Recommendations of Specifications, Standards, and Ecolabels for federal Purchasing.

These recommendations, effective from October 2023, encompass over 40 environmental standards and ecolabels across various product and service categories.

They aid buyers in identifying American-made products and services addressing environmental and human health concerns, such as energy and water efficiency, chemical safety, and plastic reduction.

Moving forward, the EPA will continue assessing labels and standards for inclusion in its recommendations, leveraging input from stakeholders and the public. This collaborative effort ensures a comprehensive approach to sustainable procurement practices.

“President Biden has tasked federal agencies with leading by example toward a more sustainable future, including by buying products that are safer for the environment and for communities,” adds Brenda Mallory, Chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality.