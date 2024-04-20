Skanska’s New Team Enforce Sustainability Commitment
Skanska, renowned for its sustainable building ethos, has recently overhauled its sustainability team to better align with both client needs and corporate objectives.
Headquartered in Sweden, Skanska is one of the world’s foremost developers and construction firms, boasting a staggering revenue of US$14bn in 2023. With operations spanning key markets in the Nordics, Europe, and the USA, the company has a workforce of 27,000 individuals.
The global carbon footprint bears the weight of the built environment, which contributes nearly 40% of carbon emissions worldwide. A significant portion of this environmental burden—around 11%—is attributed to construction materials, while building operations account for an estimated 28%.
Meet the new hires driving sustainability at Skanska
Skanska’s sustainability team makeover sees Steve Clem, Senior Vice President of Project Planning Services, and Myrrh Caplan, National Vice President of Sustainability, take the helm as co-leaders.
Myrrh, who joined Skanska as a Project Manager back in 2005, has been instrumental in shaping the company's sustainable building ethos. Over the years, she spearheaded the establishment of Skanska's inaugural national Green Construction programme and chaired its first National Green Council.
Steve, on the other hand, has been with Skanska since 1997, starting as a project engineer. Tasked with driving the company's decarbonisation efforts in the United States, Steve collaborates closely with construction teams to pinpoint sustainable procurement avenues for clients, such as the utilisation of mass timber.
He has significantly influenced procurement strategies through the adoption of the Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator tool, a collaborative effort initiated by Skanska and launched in 2019. Additionally, Steve has authored numerous cost studies delving into the feasibility of environmentally preferable construction techniques.
“Steve and Myrrh are central to our commitment to sustainability,” said Steve Stouthamer, EVP, Project Planning, Skanska USA Building.
“They’ll leverage Skanska’s global and domestic initiatives to protect our environment and ensure the resilience of the communities we build in.
“By harnessing their collective expertise, we can make significant strides toward our decarbonisation goals while continuing to set the bar for sustainable industry practices.”
