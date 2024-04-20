Skanska’s New Team Enforce Sustainability Commitment

Skanska, renowned for its sustainable building ethos, has recently overhauled its sustainability team to better align with both client needs and corporate objectives.

Headquartered in Sweden, Skanska is one of the world’s foremost developers and construction firms, boasting a staggering revenue of US$14bn in 2023. With operations spanning key markets in the Nordics, Europe, and the USA, the company has a workforce of 27,000 individuals.