Sustainability LIVE London: EY, Tech Mahindra, Tate & Lyle

Stephen Lorimer has built new programmes and teams across smart cities, data and energy. Clean Energy Cities is my project at Centre for Net Zero, powered by Octopus Energy and delivered an international standard for cities to be the new leaders of the energy transition. Stephen has written the £16m business case that created the Data Standards Authority for the UK Government, and the £5m case for the London Office of Technology and Innovation for London's 33 boroughs and the Mayor.

He also managed a new £2m pre-seed fund for sustainable technologies at Imperial Business School. Stephen is an expert in sustainable cities and data sharing after years as the policy lead for data sharing for the UK government, for smart cities for the Mayor of London, and as a consultant for urban design and regeneration.

Marnix van Ginneken, Chief ESG & Legal Officer & Member of the Board of Management, Philips

After 15 years at Philips, Marnix van Ginneken is proud to champion the fully integrated approach to how we do business responsibly and sustainably. As a purpose-driven company, we know we have a responsibility towards society and we strive to embed these values ever deeper in the way we do business. This is why he is passionate about driving Philips’ ESG strategy, targets and commitments.

Michelle Davies, Global Head of Sustainability, EY

Michelle Davies advises clients across the energy transition, climate and all aspects of sustainability. Michelle's clients are participants sourcing clean energy and sustainability solutions as well as those providing and financing these and include governments, financial institutions and corporations.

She is an energy transition and sustainability leader at EY. Michelle has been granted industry recognition including being listed as a leader in renewables by 'The Lawyer Hot 100 Lawyers’, being named Solar Woman of the Year for MENA by the Middle East Solar Industry Association (MESIA), being invited to the UK Government’s POWERful Women Group and named for the last 3 years as being one of the top 100 people in global wind power and one of the top women in global wind power by ‘A Word About Wind’. She is on the Advisory Boards of the Climate Bond Initiative and Dii and other key bodies and Chairs the REA Finance Group and Climate Change Committee Advisory Group.

