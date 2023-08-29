SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London: Gartner, DS Smith, Wilson James

SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London will be back on September 6th and 7th 2023 at the Business Design Centre.

The highly anticipated two-day event will feature influential individuals from various industries exchanging concepts and proven solutions while offering practical insights to drive us toward a sustainable future.

SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London will feather more than 70 globally recognised leaders in the sustainability field, the conference will address vital aspects of the industry. Whether it's delivering industry expertise or engaging in topical discussions, expect our speakers to explore issues impacting both our present and future. Grab your FREE ticket here.

Start planning your event now, by learning about five new speakers who will take the spotlight.

Ragini Roy, Director of Global Programmes and Impact at Centre for Big Synergy

Dr Ragini G Roy is a Sustainability thought leader and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) educator and advocate.

She is the founder and Director of Global programmes of Centre for Big Synergy (CBS), a CSO of the United Nations that facilitates responsible creation and evolution of products, practices and policies. She is also an award-winning scientist, a published author, an invited panellist and a keynote speaker at leading national and international organisations, conferences and charitable trusts.

Ragini has worked relentlessly in Sustainability literacy, to ‘inform, inspire and involve’ the civil society to create a sustainable and responsible future. Multiple SDG projects she led have educated people and inspired real action, reaching over 9 million people in over 120 countries with over £1M worth of time donated, and ongoing. Her work addressed a vital unmet need of educating and inspiring millions to act on the SDGs and combat major global issues, such as climate change, poverty, gender inequality, and many more. The goal has been to help millions of people make more sustainable choices in their daily lives.

Ragini has collaborated and partnered with leaders from sustainability, media, policy, academia and social impact from organisations such as Yahoo, Amazon, Roku, Sky, BBC, TSB, London Business School, House of Lords, the US Senate and The United Nations, who have joined forces with CBS to further the UN's 2030 Agenda.