SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London: Gartner, DS Smith, Wilson James
SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London will be back on September 6th and 7th 2023 at the Business Design Centre.
The highly anticipated two-day event will feature influential individuals from various industries exchanging concepts and proven solutions while offering practical insights to drive us toward a sustainable future.
SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London will feather more than 70 globally recognised leaders in the sustainability field, the conference will address vital aspects of the industry. Whether it's delivering industry expertise or engaging in topical discussions, expect our speakers to explore issues impacting both our present and future. Grab your FREE ticket here.
Start planning your event now, by learning about five new speakers who will take the spotlight.
Ragini Roy, Director of Global Programmes and Impact at Centre for Big Synergy
Dr Ragini G Roy is a Sustainability thought leader and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) educator and advocate.
She is the founder and Director of Global programmes of Centre for Big Synergy (CBS), a CSO of the United Nations that facilitates responsible creation and evolution of products, practices and policies. She is also an award-winning scientist, a published author, an invited panellist and a keynote speaker at leading national and international organisations, conferences and charitable trusts.
Ragini has worked relentlessly in Sustainability literacy, to ‘inform, inspire and involve’ the civil society to create a sustainable and responsible future. Multiple SDG projects she led have educated people and inspired real action, reaching over 9 million people in over 120 countries with over £1M worth of time donated, and ongoing. Her work addressed a vital unmet need of educating and inspiring millions to act on the SDGs and combat major global issues, such as climate change, poverty, gender inequality, and many more. The goal has been to help millions of people make more sustainable choices in their daily lives.
Ragini has collaborated and partnered with leaders from sustainability, media, policy, academia and social impact from organisations such as Yahoo, Amazon, Roku, Sky, BBC, TSB, London Business School, House of Lords, the US Senate and The United Nations, who have joined forces with CBS to further the UN's 2030 Agenda.
Oleseaden Lale, Sustainability Manager, Wilson James
As an environmental and sustainability professional dedicated to driving transformative change in the corporate landscape, Oleseaden has a resolute commitment to fostering sustainability. He envisions a future where businesses prioritise environmental sustainability, social equity and economic prosperity hand in hand.
Harnessing a wealth of expertise in sustainability practices, he constantly seeks to provide the impetus for catalysing positive change within the organisation. Committed to contributing to a more sustainable future, he leverages his expertise to implement innovative solutions, raise awareness and engage stakeholders to empower organisations to integrate sustainable strategies that ultimately furnish the transformation of the ways companies operate.
Julie Owst, Head of Sustainability, Bidfood
Alongside work, Julie is studying part-time for an MSc in Sustainability at Cranfield University. She's just completed modules in circular innovation and circular and sustainable supply chains and is looking forward to sharing her learnings on how to unlock creative thinking for a more circular economy at Sustainability LIVE! as well as sharing experiences of implementing these principles at work.
Sarah Watt, Sustainability Change Leader, Gartner
Through Gartner Analyst, Sarah Watt empowers clients to turn sustainability strategies into action. Her research focuses on climate change mitigation and adaptation, implementing the circular economy and responsible sourcing. She looks at how leaders can unlock change through people, processes and technologies.
Prior to Gartner, Sarah worked in the Chemical Industry. She has been a sustainability professional for 15+ years. She holds a BA, BEng and Mst in Sustainability and Leadership.
Wouter van Tol, Head of Sustainability & Community Affairs, DS Smith
Wouter is Head of Sustainability and Community Affairs at DS Smith. As part of his role, Wouter is responsible for the company’s Now & Next sustainability strategy, with climate and circular economy as key priorities.
Before joining the DS Smith, Wouter held senior positions in P&G, Nestlé, Samsung Electronics and Huhtamaki.
*************************************************
For more insights into Sustainability - check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter
Other magazines that may be of interest - EV Magazine | Energy Digital
Please also check out our upcoming event - Sustainability LIVE in London at the BDC on Sept 6/7th 2023
*********************************************
BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover 'Executive Communities' for CEO's, CFO's, CMO's, Sustainability Leaders, Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders, Technology & AI Leaders, Cyber Leaders, FinTech & InsurTech Leaders as well as covering industries such as Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare + Food & Drink.
BizClik, based in London, Dubai & New York offers services such as Content Creation, Advertising & Sponsorship Solutions, Webinars & Events
- SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London: Kearney, PMI, Pod Point, AWSSustainability
- SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London: Schneider Electric, RSPB & moreSustainability
- Exclusive Video: Sarah Bromma, Pinterest’s Head of PolicyDiversity & Inclusion (D&I)
- Why all ESG leaders should attend Sustainability LIVE LondonSustainability