SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London: Kearney, PMI, Pod Point, AWS

SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London will be back at the Business Design Centre on September 6th and 7th 2023.

The two-day event will feature influential individuals from various industries exchanging concepts and proven solutions while offering practical insights to drive us toward a sustainable future.

What’s more, the conference will feature more than 70 globally recognised leaders in sustainability, addressing vital aspects of this field. Whether it's delivering industry expertise or engaging in topical discussions, expect our speakers to explore issues impacting both our present and future. Grab your FREE ticket here.

Start planning your event now, by learning about six new speakers who will take the spotlight.

Angela Hultberg, Global Director Sustainability, Kearney

Time: 9:00AM

Date: Thursday 7th September 2023

Location: Stage one

Through her role at Kearney, Angela advises clients in the automotive, transportation, retail and consumer goods sectors on sustainability strategy and adoption.

She was appointed Transport lead by the Climate Champions for COP26, where the ZEV declaration and the Playbook for Zero Emissions Mobility were launched.

Angela previously worked as Head of Sustainable Mobility at Ingka Group (IKEA Retail), as part of the Policy and Strategy team. During her time at IKEA, she focused on sustainable transport and mobility, circularity and sustainable investing.

Angela studied Social Science at The University of Gothenburg and has a Master of Laws from Lund University. She has had a diverse career including organisations such as PWC and Scania.

Joanna Bonnett, Head of Sustainability, PageGroup

Time: 9:00AM

Date: Thursday 7th September 2023

Location: Stage one

In her executive career, Joanna is Head of Sustainability at PageGroup, a multinational recruitment company. She holds a permanent position on the board-appointed Sustainability Committee and oversees the company’s global sustainability strategy and ESG reporting. In this capacity, Joanna works passionately to break down barriers to employment for underrepresented groups as well as support people into green jobs.

Joanna is the powerhouse behind the Green Jobs Foundation. As the Founder of the charity, she is dedicated to working towards a greener and more equitable future for all. Leveraging her expertise on the Just Transition and the impact of climate change on employment, Joanna helps industry, government, and job seekers prepare for the green jobs transition.