Sustainability LIVE: London’s leading sustainability event
Sustainability LIVE London is now the ‘must-attend’ ESG, net zero and sustainability event in London, which will be taking place on Wednesday 6th September and Thursday 7th September 2023 at the Business Design Centre.
The two-day conference will welcome over 2,000 in-person participants and over 5,000 virtual streams, bringing together the most influential figures from diverse industries to share groundbreaking ideas, proven solutions, and actionable insights to help drive a sustainable future.
75 esteemed keynote speakers from around the world will be taking centre stage – all of whom are experts in the field of sustainability. The event will be supported by 25 global sponsors who are committed to promoting sustainable practices.
Key themes of SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London
In addition to the main conference sessions, there will be eight strategic themes where attendees can engage in focused discussions on specific sustainability topics. These themes will provide a platform for in-depth exploration and collaboration, including:
- Sustainability Strategy
- Environment, Social and Governance (ESG)
- Net Zero & Planet
- Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I)
- Sustainable Supply Chains
- Renewable & Green Energy
- Green & Ethical Finance
- Climate Change & Decarbonisation
Each of these themes will be covered in detail by some of the most poignant and influential sustainability leaders of our time.
SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London: Meet the speakers
Each week, we will be announcing more speakers attending SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London. However, we are pleased to share with you the first eight:
- Peter Bragg, Sustainability & Government Affairs Director at Canon EMEA
- Magali Anderson, Chief Sustainability & Innovation Officer at Holcim
- Professor Paolo Taticchi, Professor of Strategy and Sustainability & School Deputy Director at UCL School of Management
- Sean Jones, Chief Sustainability Officer Microsoft, Germany at Microsoft
- Dharmesh Jani (DJ), Ecosystem & Partnership Lead at Meta
- James McKemey, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at Pod Point
- Sam Clarke, Chief Vehicle Officer at GRIDSERVE
- David Watkins, Solutions Director at VIRTUS Data Centres
Get involved with London’s must-attend sustainability event
Whether seeking industry insights, participating in topical debates, or networking with like-minded professionals, this conference offers a unique opportunity to dive deep into the issues affecting our present and future. Take advantage of this chance to be part of the global movement towards a sustainable world, by visiting London’s ‘must-attend’ ESG, Net Zero & Sustainability event.
For more information on sponsorship opportunities, please view our media deck or contact James Callen ([email protected]) or Charlie McGill ([email protected]).
For speaker opportunities, please contact Caitlyn Cole ([email protected]).
SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London will also soon be launching the 2024 Global Sustainability Awards – more information will launch on the Sustainability Magazine website soon.
