Sustainability LIVE: London’s leading sustainability event

Sustainability LIVE London is now the ‘must-attend’ ESG, net zero and sustainability event in London, which will be taking place on Wednesday 6th September and Thursday 7th September 2023 at the Business Design Centre.

The two-day conference will welcome over 2,000 in-person participants and over 5,000 virtual streams, bringing together the most influential figures from diverse industries to share groundbreaking ideas, proven solutions, and actionable insights to help drive a sustainable future.

75 esteemed keynote speakers from around the world will be taking centre stage – all of whom are experts in the field of sustainability. The event will be supported by 25 global sponsors who are committed to promoting sustainable practices.

Key themes of SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London

In addition to the main conference sessions, there will be eight strategic themes where attendees can engage in focused discussions on specific sustainability topics. These themes will provide a platform for in-depth exploration and collaboration, including:

Sustainability Strategy

Environment, Social and Governance (ESG)

Net Zero & Planet

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I)

Sustainable Supply Chains

Renewable & Green Energy

Green & Ethical Finance

Climate Change & Decarbonisation

Each of these themes will be covered in detail by some of the most poignant and influential sustainability leaders of our time.