The Numbers Behind T-Mobile US’s Sustainability Success

T-Mobile US has revealed a number of significant steps towards its sustainability targets as it focuses on becoming a net-zero business by 2040.

T-Mobile US has 67,000 employees and total assets in 2023 of US$207.7bn.

Its 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report reveals impressive recycling and carbon-reduction progress as it arrows in on its 2040 net zero target.

Writing in the report’s foreword, T-Mobile US CEO Mike Sievert says: “We find purpose in working with our employees and partners to provide critical connectivity, but we’re also glad to be doing it in a sustainable way.

“Thanks to renewable energy certificates, the T-Mobile network is powered by 100% renewable electricity and serves as the cornerstone for our industry-leading environmental commitment to reach net-zero emissions for our entire carbon footprint by 2040.

“We were the first in US wireless to set this ambitious goal and are making notable progress.”