Top 10 CEOs in Sustainability

For a business to make true progress towards sustainability, it needs to have a passionate, trustworthy and influential leader at its helm, to ensure that sustainability principles are integrated into every aspect of the organisation's operations, decision-making processes, and long-term strategy.

That’s why Sustainability Magazine has celebrated the top 10 CEOs from some of the world’s largest companies, making a positive impact on the planet and driving sustainable change.

10 Ravi Kumar

Company: Cognizant

In January 2023, Ravi Kumar took the position of CEO as I have the privilege of leading more than 350,000 super-motivated associates across the world who are dedicated to living our company’s purpose: We engineer modern businesses to improve everyday life. The Cognizant brand carries the tagline intuition engineered. This is our promise to engineer clients’ businesses so they can anticipate and meet their customers’ needs with the insight and speed of intuition.

With a belief that we are all in the golden era of technology where software is the new alchemy for every business and every Industry is a technology Industry, Cognizant’s purpose resonates with me. I’m excited to come to work each day to collaborate with our teams to innovate for our clients, who are among the world’s largest enterprises and ensure their continuing relevance to their customers.