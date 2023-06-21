Smart cities are the future. In fact, 70% of the world’s population is expected to live in smart cities by 2050, according to the United Nations.

Although there is not a unanimous definition of a smart city, it’s believed that there are currently over 140 worldwide – and this number is rapidly expanding.

The latest edition of the IESE Cities in Motion Index ranked these cities based on a number of factors, including human capital, international profile, urban planning, and governance, to name just a few. Here, we showcase the top 10 smart cities that are leading the way in terms of technology, IoT and 5G.