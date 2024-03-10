Travelling for Work: Essential, or Unsustainable?

TeamViewer’s CO2 Avoidance Study estimates that 41 million tons of CO2 emissions were avoided through TeamViewer software usage in 2022, which equates to:

approximately 42,000 roundtrip flights from London to Tokyo in a Boeing 777-300ER

approximately 10 times the emissions of the waste management sector in Germany

the stored CO2 in approximately 147k hectares of US forest, an area of about 25 times the size of Manhattan

"TeamViewer solutions have become instrumental in facilitating remote access, support, and control across various industries," said Alexander Gührer, Director of Sustainability and Procurement at TeamViewer.

"By enabling users to troubleshoot IT equipment, steer machinery, and provide remote assistance, TeamViewer helps to significantly avoid carbon emissions associated with travel. At the same time, we ensure that these remote connections are secure, and that critical data is protected.”

Sustainability prioritisation from the inside out

TeamViewer was founded in 2005, and is installed in more than 2.5 billion devices worldwide. Headquartered in Germany, it enables the digitalisation of business-critical processes through seamless connectivity, proactively shaping digital transformation and continuously innovating.

These solutions have a substantial positive environmental impact, many through reducing the need for air travel. The CO2 Avoidance Study combined TeamViewer's connection data of 2022, a customer and user survey with around 850 qualified participants and internal and external interviews with experts and customers to explore the benefits.

"In addition to empowering users and customers to avoid carbon emissions, we are constantly working on minimising our own environmental impact," adds Gührer.

"We are committed to driving sustainable practices across our operations every day."

TeamViewer’s sustainability targets include achieving net-zero emissions by 2040 and to reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 50% by 2030, based on a 2021 baseline.

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

******