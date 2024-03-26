Ricoh Brings Forward Net-Zero Emissions Targets by 10 Years

Japanese electronics company Ricoh is bringing forward its net-zero targets by a decade to 2040 and promising a 100% move to renewable energy use.

The firm has published new goals, designed to accelerate its move away from greenhouse gas use and to “empower” its customers to do the same.

Ricoh says the goals aim to reduce 90% of GHG emissions from 2015 through voluntary efforts and 10% through offset measures.

The new 2040 goals also include: