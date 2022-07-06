UPL on role of agriculture in decarbonisation strategies

About Jay Shroff

Jai Shroff is the Global CEO of UPL Limited. He is a well-recognised global leader in the Chemical & Agri-Inputs industry with over 30 years experience in India and internationally.

UPL group is focused on strengthening food security in over 130 countries by offering technologies and solutions for sustainable agriculture production. Under Jai's leadership, UPL has been one of the fastest growing agri-input companies in the world with strong presence in the Seeds, Plant Nutrition, Crop protection and Post harvest food preservation value chains. He has driven the transformation of UPL from a largely domestic player to a truly global Indian multinational organisation.

UPL has a global workforce of more than 25 different nationalities. It operates 35 manufacturing plants in India, Asia, Europe, Latin and North America and serves the farming community across the globe.

Jai's vision for UPL is to endeavour to continually provide smart, affordable and profitable solutions to the global farming community with a strong focus on Innovation, Research and Excellence by "Doing Things Better'.

Jai believes in the power of collaboration and inter-sectoral partnerships. He is actively involved in the global development agenda, including the World Economic Forum's Grow Africa and Grow Asia initiatives, IFPRI's Sustainable Agriculture and Global Food Security Initiative, WBCSD, Chicago Council, IGD and ICAR.





About UPL

UPL is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products & solutions, with annual revenue exceeding $5 billion. As one of the top 5 agriculture solutions companies worldwide, its robust portfolio consists of biologicals and traditional crop protection solutions with more than 13,600 registrations. With a presence in more than 130 countries and more than 10,000 colleagues globally, UPL reaches more than 90% of the world’s food basket.

UPL is guided by its OpenAg purpose to build a global collaborative network within our industry and beyond to unlock opportunities and outcomes that no single actor could achieve on their own. OpenAg is the first, truly collaborative, global commitment to working with the entire food system – from farmers to producers to consumers - to change the way the industry thinks, works and evolves and delivers positive change. This purpose reflects UPL’s mission to Reimagine Sustainability by positioning agriculture as a vital component of global efforts against climate change, particularly realising agriculture’s potential in securing Net Zero goals through sequestering greenhouse gases in agricultural soils.

UPL is India’s largest producer of crop-protection products, and has initiated the ‘UPL sustainability fund’ at the OICSD which supports key research and programmes of the Centre.





About Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development (OICSD)

The OICSD advances research on the challenges and opportunities of sustainable development in the Indian subcontinent, bringing disciplines together to address core themes, developing future leaders through scholarships and translating research into action. Through its conferences and seminars, OICSD has been working to coordinate Oxford’s diverse expertise on India and climate change, law and governance, food and water security, health, clean energy, technology and sustainable cities.



