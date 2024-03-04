Vodafone Asks: Will Consumers Buy Refurbished Smartphones?

When we think of recycling, it tends to be a plastic bottle that springs to mind, or a piece of cardboard packaging. However, as the continued digitisation of the planet dictates further creation of electronic appliances, what happens to everyday technologies — such as smartphones — after we get that new upgrade?

European device refurbishment leader Recommerce has partnered with Vodafone to take a deep dive into consumer thoughts, habits and trends around refurbished smartphones.

Choosing a refurbished smartphone over buying or leasing new saves around 50 Kg CO2e over two years – 20% or less than the equivalent newly manufactured smartphone. The refurbished option has an 87% lower contribution to climate change and removes the need to extract 164 kg of raw materials to create the new phone.

Yet the sixth edition of annual analysis of consumer trends, Recommerce Barometer, finds environmentalism is the second most cited reason that consumers choose refurbished over new.

The report, launched at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, finds that more than 52% of Europeans declared they are willing to buy a refurbished smartphone in the future, and 67% of those cite affordability as their primary motivation.