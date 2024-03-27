Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Schneider Electric keynote
Following Ulrike Sapiro’s opening keynote on Day 1, Schneider Electric’s Digital Power Sales and Digital Energy Marketing Director (UK&I) Monalisa Badola took to the stage to discuss The Path to Net Zero Buildings: A Digital Technology-First Approach.
Bridging the gap between ambition and action
During her keynote, Monalisa highlights the urgency of decarbonisation efforts, emphasising the need to accelerate actions to meet the 1.5C target by 2030. She also acknowledges the global geopolitical issues contributing to the energy crisis.
"We need to accelerate what we are doing right now, how we can make it happen by 2030 [...] We are at a critical juncture right now where we need to take action," she said.
Approaches to decarbonisation
Emphasising solutions to decarbonisation from the supply side (renewable energy) and the demand side (electrification and energy efficiency), Monalisa introduces Schneider Electric’s vision of ‘Electricity 4.0’ – digital and electric solutions for sustainable energy management.
She says: "For Schneider Electric, it is a unique energy management vision to help our customers bridge and build that road towards decarbonisation [...] Efficient in driving our whole ecosystem and hence that is where we call it electricity. 4.0.”
Monalisa also discusses the significance of building decarbonisation, highlighting that 37% of the emissions is coming from existing buildings. She goes on to detail retrofitting strategies that further the decarbonisation of buildings as well as pledging Schneider Electric's commitment to this effort.
Key retrofitting options noted by Monalisa include light, medium and deep renovations, to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions in existing buildings. She also highlights the importance of strategising, digitising and implementing decarbonisation measures tailored to each building's needs.
"60% of the existing buildings right now across may not be suitable for 2050 and that why we are talking about retrofitting. Whether it is light, medium or deep renovation. We are here to help all of you looking into the journey together,” she adds.
