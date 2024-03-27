Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Schneider Electric keynote

Approaches to decarbonisation

Emphasising solutions to decarbonisation from the supply side (renewable energy) and the demand side (electrification and energy efficiency), Monalisa introduces Schneider Electric’s vision of ‘Electricity 4.0’ – digital and electric solutions for sustainable energy management.

She says: "For Schneider Electric, it is a unique energy management vision to help our customers bridge and build that road towards decarbonisation [...] Efficient in driving our whole ecosystem and hence that is where we call it electricity. 4.0.”

Monalisa also discusses the significance of building decarbonisation, highlighting that 37% of the emissions is coming from existing buildings. She goes on to detail retrofitting strategies that further the decarbonisation of buildings as well as pledging Schneider Electric's commitment to this effort.

Key retrofitting options noted by Monalisa include light, medium and deep renovations, to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions in existing buildings. She also highlights the importance of strategising, digitising and implementing decarbonisation measures tailored to each building's needs.

"60% of the existing buildings right now across may not be suitable for 2050 and that why we are talking about retrofitting. Whether it is light, medium or deep renovation. We are here to help all of you looking into the journey together,” she adds.