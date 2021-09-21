ENGIE launches carbon intelligence platform Ellipse

Coinciding with Climate Week, ENGIE has announced the launch of Ellipse – a net zero carbon platform to accelerate global decarbonisation efforts. Ellipse is the world’s most comprehensive carbon intelligence platform on the market enabling businesses to track their emissions in real-time, design decarbonization strategies, chart their progress and optimise sustainability investments. It is tailor designed to be integrated into existing digital ecosystems, bringing carbon net zero strategies to the forefront of corporate programmes.

As an expert in the field of decarbonisation, ENGIE developed Ellipse in response to climate commitments increasingly growing over the last few years with average annual emissions reduction target increasing three-fold from 2005–2017.

Ellipse is a pioneering solution for organisations that need access to advanced data analytics that provide an accurate representation of their carbon output to execute on aggressive climate goals and accelerate global sustainability transformations. Organisations currently struggle with managing vast amounts of carbon-related data, or lack carbon reporting infrastructure, rudimentary scope 3 reporting strategies and the necessary inhouse talent to drive efforts forward. Ellipse mitigates these issues by providing a unified, accurate view of carbon emissions across an organisation’s entire portfolio and supply chain.

“As a global leader in the zero-carbon transition, ENGIE developed Ellipse in support of businesses faced with the growing urgency to reduce carbon emissions and implement a strategic action plan”, said Catherine MacGregor, ENGIE CEO. “A true sustainability transformation requires significant investment, organisational transformation and a reimagining of business strategies, alongside the continuous consolidation of disparate data. Ellipse works as a strategic tool to help organizations make informed decisions and reach their net zero emission goals.”

Ellipse also allows organisations to build an 'accurate emissions footprint': The first step to decarbonisation is understanding emissions data across scope 1, 2 and 3. By harnessing artificial intelligence and custom application programming interfaces, Ellipse aggregates and analyses dynamic data streams for a highly accurate view of emissions across an organisation’s entire value chain. Moving beyond the traditional annual reporting cadence, this real-time view will measure carbon as a true business performance indicator on an ongoing basis.

Ellipse was developed by ENGIE Impact, an ENGIE entity that delivers sustainability solutions and services to corporations, cities and governments across the globe. ENGIE Impact today has a portfolio of 1,000 clients, including 25% of the Fortune 500 Companies, across more than 1,000,000 sites.