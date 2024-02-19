When it comes to creating a people-first culture, Richard Lobo knows his stuff.

With a career in HR spanning 23 years, serving as Head of HR at Infosys for seven years, Richard is widely credited for his people-first approach to organisational culture and passion for nurturing young leaders.

Recently joining Tech Mahindra as Chief People Officer, Richard is now driving talent strategy and workforce innovation for the 146,000 employees across 90 countries at the Indian IT major.

The mission? To optimise the tech company’s human capital potential based on human-first principles.

Speaking to Sustainability Magazine just six weeks into his new role, Richard says he is poised to leverage his insights and expertise to foster sustainable growth and cultivate a resilient, future-ready workforce.

“Tech Mahindra’s unwavering dedication to pioneering innovation, championing sustainability, and nurturing a people-centric culture profoundly resonates with my professional values and ethos,” he says.

“My journey has been exciting, and I am eager to chart new territories, driving Tech Mahindra towards unprecedented heights in the industry.”

Rise of the Chief People Officer

Serving as a cornerstone within the business, the Chief People Officer role is a vital conduit that interlinks human potential with tangible business outcomes, Richard tells us.

It’s a position that is instrumental in ensuring an organisation’s human resources are not merely a support function but a dynamic driving force in a company’s relentless pursuit of market leadership and making a lasting, positive impact on a global scale.

“CPOs must balance the complex needs of business and the needs and aspirations of the talent they are responsible for.”

In describing the key qualities needed to be an effective CPO, Richard points to strong leadership, strategic thinking, interpersonal skills, and emotional intelligence – the latter crucial in managing international relationships with “empathy and insight”.

They should also excel in change management, and in spearheading cultural transformations to meet evolving market demands – as well as be able to leverage technology to deliver on people initiatives.

At the core of Richard’s duties as Tech Mahindra CPO lies the strategic alignment of the HR function with broader business objectives, ensuring that every people-focused initiative and programme is integrated into overarching goals.

“This holistic approach to integrating human capital with business strategy is what makes this role exceptionally attractive and indispensable to the business,” Richard says.

“A significant portion of my role involves cultivating a progressive culture that champions innovation, encourages continuous learning, and fosters an environment of inclusivity and diversity.”