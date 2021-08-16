What Does EasJet's Partnership Mean for Sustainable Travel?

A partnership that will certainly set the scene for Bristol Airport, the company is working with Easyjet who are aligned on their strategic goals for sustainable development. With a target of net-zero emissions, the partnership will result in a series of trials, which will reduce Easyjet’s carbon footprint. One of the initiatives includes the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Current Sustainability Affairs at EasyJet

When it comes to sustainability, EasyJet has already started to put initiatives in place. One of the most recent initiatives is the use of recycled plastic bottles in its uniforms. As a result of a uniform contract, the company will be responsible for preventing around 2.7 million single-use plastics from ending up in landfill sites.

A Partnership for Sustainable Development

Working with various experts in the industry, the joint partnership will study a variety of sustainable developments that could also improve the operational efficiency for both Easyjet and Bristol Airport. The companies will trial the latest technologies and solutions to potentially decarbonise operations and reduce waste. With extensive testing, Easyjet hopes that any successful trials will encourage widespread implementation of the initiatives across its network of 150 airports in 35 countries.

Jane Ashton, Director of Sustainability at EasyJet, says, ‘EasyJet takes sustainability seriously, already offsetting the carbon emissions from the fuel used on all our flights as an interim measure while we continue to champion the development of new technology’.

‘We will continue to optimise our operational fuel and carbon efficiency and review what further measures we can take to reduce emissions across our operations. This partnership with Bristol Airport is a good example of how we can look at every aspect of our operations, really challenging how we do things by implementing the newest technological solutions across a series of decarbonisation and waste reduction trials over the coming months’.

Simon Earles, Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Director at Bristol Airport, says, ‘We are delighted to be partnering with EasyJet to see how we can continue to work together towards our ambition to achieve net-zero emissions at the airport’.

‘As an airport, we are taking our commitments to address climate change seriously and we have made great progress already. By the end of 2021, we will be a carbon-neutral airport for emissions under our direct control, exceeding our own target, four years ahead of schedule’.



