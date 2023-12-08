Growing political unrest and economic volatility have had a significant impact on the global workplace in 2023 – and as a result the role organisations play in society is shifting.

“More than ever, workers are looking to their employers to be a resource and expect them to respond to inequities and injustices around the world,” says Karyn Twaronite, EY Global Vice Chair – Diversity, Equity & Inclusiveness, in an exclusive interview with Sustainability magazine.

“This means that employers have a heightened responsibility towards their workforce to build an inclusive culture where people are seen, valued, and appreciated for all their unique differences.”

As Global Vice Chair for DE&I at EY, Karyn is responsible for driving innovations that maximise the strength and effectiveness of the firm’s diverse workforce of almost 400,000 people across 150 countries in the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEIA).

She is also a member of the EY Global Practice Group leadership team and the EY Global Talent Committee.

Looking to the year ahead, Karyn predicts that the most significant challenge businesses will face is staying committed to longer-term, sustainable DE&I strategies.

We sit down with Karyn to discuss her thoughts on what 2024 may bring on the DE&I front – the challenges and opportunities and strategies businesses should take to ensure diversity and inclusion remains core to company culture.