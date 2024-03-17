Porsche Drives Sustainability Whilst Maintaining Luxury
“We always look to the future boldly, but never forget who we are and where we have come from,” says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche, on the opening page of the company’s recent Sustainability Report.
This sets the tone for the 2023 edition of Porsche’s Sustainability Report, which celebrates its achievements in electrifying, decarbonisation and DEI, but still has a firm handle on what the company is at its core – an exciting, luxurious automaker.
The Porsche AG Group has designed its sustainability framework around six strategic pillars that reflect the self-defined responsibilities:
- Decarbonisation
- Supply Chain Responsibility
- Partner to Society
- Circular Economy
- Diversity
- Governance and Transparency
Electrification, materials and equal opportunities at the forefront of sustainability
Porsche is on an electrification journey, with aims to deliver more than 80% of its new vehicles with purely battery-electric drives in 2030. In the 2023 reporting year, the Porsche AG Group delivered 29,403 PHEVs (9.2% of total deliveries) and 41,023 BEVs (12.8% of total deliveries).
Material quality is a key focus for the luxury carmaker. Porsche vehicles are known for their high quality materials, and the company is working to ensure that those materials are sourced from the most sustainable places. The focus on craftsmanship is ever present in Porsche's products, and the shift to sustainable sourcing isn’t new and should fit into the manufacturing standards nicely. By 2030, the company aims to comply with the strictest internal quality standards relating to sustainability with 90% of the production material it purchases from direct suppliers with a Sustainability Rating. This is also promising for Porsche’s Scope 3 emission reduction.
As part of the company’s equal opportunities commitments, it champions diversity in management positions, and is working towards increasing the proportion of women at the first management level below the Executive Board to 20% and at the second management level to 18% by 2025. 2023 saw an increase to 20% in the first management level and 17.3% at the second, which is on target for 2023 and reportedly on track for the 2025 target.
These achievements support the company on its mission to be net carbon neutral across the entire value chain of its vehicles by 2030.
