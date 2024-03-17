Porsche Drives Sustainability Whilst Maintaining Luxury

Material quality is a key focus for the luxury carmaker. Porsche vehicles are known for their high quality materials, and the company is working to ensure that those materials are sourced from the most sustainable places. The focus on craftsmanship is ever present in Porsche's products, and the shift to sustainable sourcing isn’t new and should fit into the manufacturing standards nicely. By 2030, the company aims to comply with the strictest internal quality standards relating to sustainability with 90% of the production material it purchases from direct suppliers with a Sustainability Rating. This is also promising for Porsche’s Scope 3 emission reduction.

As part of the company’s equal opportunities commitments, it champions diversity in management positions, and is working towards increasing the proportion of women at the first management level below the Executive Board to 20% and at the second management level to 18% by 2025. 2023 saw an increase to 20% in the first management level and 17.3% at the second, which is on target for 2023 and reportedly on track for the 2025 target.

These achievements support the company on its mission to be net carbon neutral across the entire value chain of its vehicles by 2030.

