Amara Raja Group CSO speaks at Sustainability LIVE Singapore

A specialist in ESG frameworks and strategies, Prashant Tiwari, has been the Chief Sustainability Officer at Amara Raja Group since 2022.

Having worked for the likes of Tata Motors, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, The Coca-Cola Company Vedanta Resources Limited, and the United Nations Global Compact, Tiwari has gained a wealth of expertise in health and safety, environment, asset optimisation and quality, sustainability, renewable energy, life cycle assessments and circular economy.

Leading the sustainability vertical of Amara Raja Group, Tiwari believes in the importance of sustainable practices and how they will be crucial for the long-term growth and success of businesses.

