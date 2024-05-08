Capucine Dourdin Jeunet Joins Sustainability LIVE Dubai
Returning in May 2024, Sustainability LIVE Dubai will bring together the biggest global businesses to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences.
The ultimate virtual event for sustainability and ESG leaders in the Middle East and Africa
Serving as the ultimate virtual platform network for the Middle East and Africa, the event connects like-minded peers and companies.
Join C-suite executives and peers from the sustainability world at Sustainability LIVE Dubai on 14 May. Those attending the event will hear from DP World, Schneider Electric, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), Standard Chartered and many more.
Acclaimed keynote speakers and interactive high-energy panels will be centred around:
• Sustainability Strategy
• ESG
• Net Zero & Planet
• Supply Chain Sustainability
Capucine Dourdin Jeunet, Director of Sustainability Business Division (MEA) at Schneider Electric
Having spent the last seven years at Schneider Electric, Capucine Dourdin Jeunet is an experienced leader in strategic partnerships, energy solutions, sustainability, logistics, engineering, CO₂, sales and raw materials.
Previously Capucine worked for TIMAB Magnesium, Solvay, CertiNergy, ORBEO and Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking before joining Schneider Electric. Today Capucine is the Director of Sustainability Business Division (MEA).
Capucine is also a graduate of Université Paris Nanterre, Universidad de Alcalá, and Université Paris Dauphine (PSL).
