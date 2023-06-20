Using a proprietary technology CRDC Global has created a concrete additive made from mixed plastic waste products. Incorporating all forms of plastic, the solution converts the materials into a high-value additive that improves the structural integrity of concrete materials.

The company follows a set of circular principles to not only reduce the impacts of plastics on the planet, but also enhance the performance of other materials for longevity. Following its Recover, Enrich, Appreciate, Prosper (REAP) approach, CRDC Global is looking to collaborate with industries to remove plastic from the ground and put it to use.

Its product is called RESIN8 and is incorporated into dry-mix cement to provide better insulation and make concrete lighter while also adhering to ASTM strength standards.