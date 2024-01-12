EquipNet enables a circular economy of manufacturing assets

EquipNet reaches industries globally to enable circular economy in manufacturing

Working across 25 locations across the globe, EquipNet works with more than 37,700 qualified buyers conducting business in 170+ countries. As part of the 3S Circular network, the company will help more organisations to facilitate worldwide sustainable growth, by allowing them to close the loop of their production equipment.

In doing so, EquipNet allows manufacturers to tap into further benefits of the circular economy, such as shortening lead times on high-demand materials and products—leveraging efficient methods in production also support this—as well as reduce waste and, in turn, greater financial benefits from leaner use of materials. All of this is necessary in fast-paced industries and is achieved through its services:

Expert appraisals and valuations of asset inventory for mergers and acquisitions, taxes, and facility closures

Asset redeployment—allowing clients to proactively track and redeploy inactive machinery

Auctioning of manufacturing equipment

Securing data from old equipment or surplus devices, such as laptops, phones, computers and servers

Protection of expensive equipment and reduction of shipping costs

Management of industrial site closures and removal or repurposing of infrastructure

3S Circular adheres to UN Sustainable Development Goals

There are five UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that highlight the areas of focus for 3S Circular:

Goal 3 - Good health and well-being

Goal 8 - Decent work and economic growth

Goal 9 - Industry, innovation and infrastructure

Goal 12 - Responsible consumption and production

Goal 17 - Partnerships for the goals

These five goals are what drive the organisation, which strategically align with the goals of EquipNet—now a registered partner alongside B&R Compliance Associates, OccuMed, Spectrum Carbonics, United Alliance, and United Safety.

“The notion of The Circular Economy is becoming vague, and its impact is in danger of becoming diluted,” says Ben Potenza, VP of Sales & Marketing and a Managing Director at EquipNet Inc.

“3SCircular and the associated companies in this network strive to provide very specific,

measurable services that contribute to having companies hit their sustainability goals. This

approach to the circular economy is not a panacea. Instead, we provide realistic day-to-day

solutions in areas that affect companies’ safety, efficiency, and financial returns.”

