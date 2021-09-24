How will Volvo manufacture more sustainable cars?

Volvo is taking its sustainability commitment a few steps further, with some exciting new developments in its electric vehicle (EV) range. The Swedish carmaker has been present in the EV industry for a couple of years now and its new product features target ethical and environmental issues.

Building vehicles from sustainable materials

The majority of carmakers will use real leather to furnish the interiors of their vehicles, but with ethical concerns around sourcing the material, the automotive manufacturer Volvo has committed to sourcing a more sustainable alternative for its new range of electric vehicles, as part of its 2030 goal to make all of its new cars leather-free.

‘Being a progressive car maker means we need to address all areas of sustainability, not just CO2 emissions’, says Stuart Templar, Director of Global Sustainability at Volvo Cars. ‘Responsible sourcing is an important part of that work, including respect for animal welfare. Going leather-free inside our pure electric cars is a good next step towards addressing this issue’.

Volvo will surely open up new opportunities as it appeals to a wider audience with a more ethical stance on vehicle manufacturing. ‘Finding products and materials that support animal welfare will be challenging, but that is no reason to avoid this important issue’, says Stuart Templar. ‘This is a journey worth taking. Having a truly progressive and sustainable mindset means we need to ask ourselves difficult questions and actively try and find answers’.