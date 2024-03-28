NEW CATEGORIES: The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards
Launching in 2024, The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024 will be debuting at Sustainability LIVE London on 10 September 2024.
Acknowledging companies, professionals and projects that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation and strategic thinking, the comprehensive programme will celebrate the best companies, professionals and projects in sustainability and ESG.
New categories to enter
AI in Sustainability Award
Recognising companies utilising AI to elevate their sustainability practices, the AI in Sustainability Award honours those driving positive environmental impact and efficiency.
Social Enterprise Award
The Social Enterprise Award recognises social enterprises that are having an exemplary impact on sustainability, ethics and stakeholder engagement globally.
Start-Up Award
Recognising start-up pioneers in sustainability, The Start-Up Award honours those developing innovative solutions and commitments to environmental and social impact.
How to enter
Once you have decided which categories best align with your business, executive or project, you will need to create a submission form for each category you enter.
Submission can be in written form or video and should answer the criteria points for each category. Once complete, submission can only be accepted via the official submission form which you can now access.
Once the submission closes in May 2024, our expert panel of judges will get to work.
Meet the judges
Taking on the honour of such a challenging task, four industry experts will carefully judge the nominations ahead of Sustainability LIVE London, where the winners will be announced at the end of day one.
More to come in 2024…
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting the following events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
Top 100 Women in Sustainability OUT NOW!
Kickstarting Technology Magazine’s series of Top 100 supplements for 2024, the Top 100 Women in Technology is out now.
Paving the way for future generations, these women are leading the charge when it comes to investment, innovation, capitalising on strategic opportunities and supporting other underrepresented groups.
Featuring influential executives from the likes of Google, Amazon, EY, Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, Unilever, General Motors, Intel, HSBC, Kearney, and Mastercard discover who is in this year's Top 100 Women in Sustainability.
