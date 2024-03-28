NEW CATEGORIES: The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards

Launching in 2024, The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024 will be debuting at Sustainability LIVE London on 10 September 2024.

Acknowledging companies, professionals and projects that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation and strategic thinking, the comprehensive programme will celebrate the best companies, professionals and projects in sustainability and ESG.

New categories to enter

AI in Sustainability Award

Recognising companies utilising AI to elevate their sustainability practices, the AI in Sustainability Award honours those driving positive environmental impact and efficiency.

Social Enterprise Award

The Social Enterprise Award recognises social enterprises that are having an exemplary impact on sustainability, ethics and stakeholder engagement globally.

Start-Up Award

Recognising start-up pioneers in sustainability, The Start-Up Award honours those developing innovative solutions and commitments to environmental and social impact.

How to enter

Once you have decided which categories best align with your business, executive or project, you will need to create a submission form for each category you enter.

Submission can be in written form or video and should answer the criteria points for each category. Once complete, submission can only be accepted via the official submission form which you can now access.

Once the submission closes in May 2024, our expert panel of judges will get to work.

To enter The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards, click here.

Meet the judges