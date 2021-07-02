P&G committed to #ChooseEqual at UN Equality Forum
Procter & Gamble (P&G) will invest $10b in businesses led or owned by women by 2025, to advance women’s economic empowerment.
P&G has partnered with Promundo, UN Women, WEConnect International and Women’s Forum for the Economy & Society in order to enable gender equality across society.
P&G face down gender bias and uplift women-owned businesses
P&G has worked for decades to advance women’s economic empowerment throughout its global value chain. The company’s ambition is to grow investment with these women-owned and women-led businesses to 10% of P&G’s purchasing dollars.
P&G is partnering with several organisations to accelerate progress and drive change. Together with their global, regional, and local partners, P&G is:
- Building up women entrepreneurs
- Developing the tools, definitions and infrastructure needed
- Encouraging the collaboration across companies and industries to join in and advance these efforts.
For years, P&G has worked to help change deeply held gender biases that often reinforce many of the greatest barriers to women’s progress – and that includes changing mindsets around the role of men and boys at home.
As part of this effort, P&G and its brands are tackling the “chore gap,” the disproportionate amount of unpaid care and domestic work done by women in most homes.
In announcing the three-year partnership with Promundo, a global leader in advancing gender equality and preventing violence by engaging men and boys in partnership with women, girls and individuals of all gender identities, P&G and its brands will leverage their voice in advertising and media to shift the narrative around men’s caregiving and domestic work.
Equality is a foundational value at P&G
In partnership with Promundo and in collaboration with others, P&G will also advocate for and support working families through equality-based policies and programs that enable all genders to play an equal role at home while still enjoying a full and rewarding career.
Last year, P&G established a global minimum standard for paid parental leave so that all parents can equally share bringing a new child into their home.
“At P&G, our focus on gender equality is foundational and integrated into our business,” said Carolyn Tastad, Group President, North America and Executive Sponsor, Gender Equality. “We cannot allow the challenges of the past year to be a setback for gender equality. Instead, we need to step forward to invest and to actively choose equal. These commitments will create meaningful impact to advance gender equality around the world.”