P&G committed to #ChooseEqual at UN Equality Forum

Procter & Gamble (P&G) will invest $10b in businesses led or owned by women by 2025, to advance women’s economic empowerment.

P&G has partnered with Promundo, UN Women, WEConnect International and Women’s Forum for the Economy & Society in order to enable gender equality across society.

P&G face down gender bias and uplift women-owned businesses

P&G has worked for decades to advance women’s economic empowerment throughout its global value chain. The company’s ambition is to grow investment with these women-owned and women-led businesses to 10% of P&G’s purchasing dollars.

P&G is partnering with several organisations to accelerate progress and drive change. Together with their global, regional, and local partners, P&G is:

Building up women entrepreneurs

Developing the tools, definitions and infrastructure needed

Encouraging the collaboration across companies and industries to join in and advance these efforts.

For years, P&G has worked to help change deeply held gender biases that often reinforce many of the greatest barriers to women’s progress – and that includes changing mindsets around the role of men and boys at home.

As part of this effort, P&G and its brands are tackling the “chore gap,” the disproportionate amount of unpaid care and domestic work done by women in most homes.