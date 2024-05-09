CovationBio PDO Celebrates 20 Years of Biobased Solutions

In its 20 year history, CovationBio PDO products Susterra® PDO and Zemea® PDO have served as a responsible choice for forward thinking companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint and shift to renewable materials to meet ESG goals. They’ve also been the catalyst for many industry firsts. Highlights from the past 20-years include:

2000 DuPont, in association with Genencor, develops a patented process to create 1,3 propanediol (PDO).

2004 DuPont and Tate & Lyle enter a joint venture, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products LLC, investing US$100m to commercialise a new, high performance, renewably sourced biomaterial.

2006 DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products LLC begins production of 1,3 propanediol at its facility in Loudon,Tennessee, USA.

2007 Zemea® propanediol becomes a key ingredient in Terra Natural’s renewably sourced, non-sticky texture deodorants.

2008 Susterra® propanediol launches into high-performance unsaturated polyester resins for use in the construction, marine, and automotive industries.

2016 The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) certifies Zemea® PDO and Susterra® PDO as 100% bio-based ingredients under its BioPreferred® program.

2017 Reebok announces its Cotton + Corn initiative designed to develop sustainable products “made from things that grow” and launched the first plant-based shoe utilizing Susterra® propanediol to create the sole.

2019 DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products LLC increases production by 35 million pounds.

2022 Ownership change occurs. The joint venture of DuPont Tate & Lyle LLC changes its name to Primient Covation LLC and begins to operate its PDO business under the company name CovationBio PDO as the producer of Susterra® PDO and Zemea® PDO.

2022 CovationBio announces its work with Truterra, LLC and Primient to support regenerative farming—specifically for farmed corn. The program currently includes over 1.2 million acres of sustainably grown row crops in the U.S. Midwest, including dent corn, the ingredient used to make Susterra® PDO and Zemea® PDO.

2023 Saucony launches the corn-powered Triumph RFG featuring a midsole made from 55-percent Susterra® propanediol. It’s Saucony’s most sustainable shoe to date, making an immediate impact to reduce its environmental footprint.

2024 CovationBio PDO continues to be the largest global producer of 100% plant-based 1,3 propanediol and begins plans for a forthcoming 33000t expansion.

Susterra® PDO Features

A petroleum-free, high-performing, sustainable solution for a wide range of polyurethane applications

Performance polymers in automotive, fashion, footwear, and sports. Examples of Susterra® PDO in action:

Saucony Midsole with 55% Susterra® based content in a performance running shoe under the Run For Good line

Insite® Ecocomfort® insoles with up to 60% Susterra® based content used across a variety of footwear brands and in aftermarket

Hyosung Spandex® for active wear usage adopted by Pangaia and other fashion brands

Artificial leather for shoes and car interiors

Monomer building block for coatings and resins for industrial and wood applications or as bio-solvent in architectural coatings replacing petroleum-based materials. Susterra® PDO can also be used in adhesives and inks.

In functional fluids such as heat transfer and engine coolants Susterra® PDO provides favourable viscosity and thermal stability characteristics

Zemea® PDO Features

Personal Care: A solution to remove petroleum from the formula while offering sensory characteristics that are gentler for the body

Home Care: A plant-based bio-solvent for household cleaning products replacing petroleum based glycols

Food & Flavors: Zemea® PDO reduces bitterness and enhances sweetness in food and beverage products (limited use in USA)

Pharmaceuticals: A bio-alternative for petroleum-based glycols

Certifications for Susterra® PDO and Zemea® PDO:

CDP™

EPA Safer Choice

Halal®

Kosher

Microbiome® friendly

Natural Products Association Certified

NSF®

Tracegains

Transparency-One

USDA Certified Biobased Product

USP™

Vegan

CovationBio PDO at Sustainability LIVE New York



Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, innovators and pioneers, Sustainability LIVE will return in two months, to bring to you — Sustainability LIVE New York, feauturing Jessica Gallagher, Susterra® Marketing Manager, Americas, CovationBio™ PDO.

