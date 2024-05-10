Bain & Company Report: The Sustainable Factory of the Future

"It's about that human and automation interaction," said Kathy Wengel, Executive Vice-President of Chief Technical Operations And Risk at Johnson&Johnson in the video above on the future of manufacturing. "Making sure we have the skills that we need for what's coming at us for the future. We can't automate everything all at once, nor do we want too. So it's about making the thoughtful choices where technology really makes a difference."

OEMs must overcome siloed thinking, according to the report, integrating new industry 4.0 technologies into their traditional operational excellence approaches. COOs and chief information officers need to work together to develop a transparent overarching vision, communicating the case for change to the rest of the company. Digital solutions are never one-size-fits-all. They must be tailored to be at their most effective and sustainable.

Every company, regardless of industry, will have a varying factory of the future approach according to their technology maturity level, customer needs and future ambitions. The report urges OEMs to consider the development of their factory of the future from the standpoint of their business needs, goals and future. If they do this, and follow the consultancy’s four critical steps, it’s unlikely they’ll be leaving 30-50% of productivity on the table any longer.

