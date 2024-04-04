Sustainability LIVE New York: Hélène Gagnon, CSO at CAE

A seasoned executive, Hélène Gagnon is the Chief Sustainability Officer and Senior Vice President of Stakeholder Engagement at CAE. In her role, she leads the sustainability; environment, health and safety; and social impact strategy across CAE’s worldwide operations.

Hélène is accountable for CAE’s global communications with employees, media, and other stakeholders as well as collaboration, government programs, and academic partnerships. She also oversees the DE&I corporate strategy and indigenous relations.

Hélène is experienced in mining, manufacturing, transportation, and aerospace industries, as well as environmental law.

Having been involved in more than 50 organisations, government advisory boards, charity organisations and business associations and was appointed to more than 25 Boards of Directors.

