Sustainability LIVE: Upcoming Events in 2024

Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, innovators and pioneers, will return in just two short weeks, to bring to you — Sustainability LIVE Singapore.

When: 19 March 2024

Location: Singapore (Virtual)

Website: Sustainability LIVE Singapore

Bringing the biggest global businesses together to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences, Sustainability LIVE will return on March 19 to deliver the ultimate virtual platform network experience for Singapore, connecting like-minded peers and companies throughout Asia.

To get your tickets, click here.

But that’s not all – Sustainability LIVE will host four more events throughout 2024.

Sustainability LIVE Dubai

Gathering acclaimed keynote speakers and hosting interactive high-energy panels, Sustainability LIVE Dubai will be returning on May 14. Those attending will have the opportunity to open up the discussion around sustainability strategies, ESG, Net Zero, and supply chain sustainability.

Serving as the ultimate virtual platform to network and connect with like-minded peers as well as established companies through-out the Middle East and Africa, you can get your tickets for Sustainability LIVE Dubai, here.

