Sustainability LIVE: Upcoming Events in 2024

Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, innovators and pioneers, will return in just two short weeks, to bring to you — Sustainability LIVE Singapore.
When: 19 March 2024
Location: Singapore (Virtual)
Website: Sustainability LIVE Singapore
Bringing the biggest global businesses together to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences, Sustainability LIVE will return on March 19 to deliver the ultimate virtual platform network experience for Singapore, connecting like-minded peers and companies throughout Asia.
But that’s not all – Sustainability LIVE will host four more events throughout 2024.
Sustainability LIVE Dubai
Gathering acclaimed keynote speakers and hosting interactive high-energy panels, Sustainability LIVE Dubai will be returning on May 14. Those attending will have the opportunity to open up the discussion around sustainability strategies, ESG, Net Zero, and supply chain sustainability.
I was privileged to speak at Sustainability LIVE's Net Zero event and was impressed by the organisation and professionalism of the event team. The organisers demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainability and created a platform that fostered meaningful discussions and insights on achieving net zero targets. Their dedication to promoting sustainability initiatives was truly commendable, and I was honoured to be a part of such a well-executed event. In particular, the agenda and richness of speakers were well thought out and delivered great value. Thank you for the opportunity to contribute to the important dialogue on sustainability Anisa Cost, Chief Sustainability Officer, Rivian
Sustainability LIVE New York
Join us at Sustainability LIVE New York on June 3-4, to deep dive into sustainability strategies, supply chain and procurement sustainability, the future of ESG, and net zero and planet. Across the two days, Sustainability LIVE New York will serve as the ultimate virtual platform to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future.
Sustainability LIVE London
Returning in 2024 by popular demand, Sustainability LIVE London will be heading back to the Business Design Centre (BDC) to connect the world’s sustainability leaders, innovators and pioneers.
Across the two action-packed days, those attending Sustainability LIVE London will get to deep dive into sustainability and ESG strategies, AI in sustainability, climate change strategies, diversity and inclusion, The CSO Network, women in sustainability, net zero circular economies, and sustainable supply chains as part of keynotes and panels.
In addition, those attending will also have the opportunity to take part in interactive forums and workshops on the future of sustainable transportation, sustainable agriculture and food systems, renewable energy transition, and corporate sustainability & ESG reporting.
The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards
Launching in 2024, The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024 will be debuting at Sustainability LIVE London on September 10.
With submissions NOW OPEN, the comprehensive programme will acknowledge companies, professionals and projects that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation and strategic thinking.
OUT NOW!
In Honour of International Women’s Day and Month, Sustainability Magazine is kickstarting the launch of BizClik’s annual Top 100 Women supplement for 2024.
Featuring influential executives from the likes of Google, Amazon, EY, Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, Unilever, General Motors, Intel, HSBC, Kearney, and Mastercard discover who features in this year's Top 100 Women in Sustainability.
Sustainability and ESG at all corporate levels is a critical business practice to build resilience into the core functions that interconnect our environmental, social and economic systems, whilst balancing human needs with the health of the planet. This year’s 'Top 100 Women in Sustainability' highlights the leaders who are dedicated to making a positive impact. BizClik and Sustainability Magazine continues to be proud to celebrate the successful women driving 'leadership and advocacy' across their industries and organisations Glen White, CEO and Founder, BizClik
Essential diary dates – 2025
- Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5th & 6th March 2025
- Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19th March 2025
- Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23rd May 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4th & 5th June
- Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9th & 10th September 2025
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
