SUBMISSIONS OPEN: The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards

Launching in 2024, The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024 will be debuting at Sustainability LIVE London on 10, September.

The comprehensive programme will acknowledge companies, professionals and projects that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation and strategic thinking.

Celebrating the best companies, professionals and projects in sustainability and ESG, The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards will highlight the following categories:

Sustainability Strategy Award

ESG Program Award

Sustainable Finance Award

Diversity Award

Net Zero Award

Sustainable Supply Chain Award

Sustainable Technology Award

Sustainable Consultancy Award

Future Leader Award

Executive of the Year Award

Project of the Year Award

Lifetime of Achievement Award

To enter the awards, you will need to register and pay the registration fee, which will give you access to the official submission form to enter as many categories as you like.

How to enter

Once you have dedicated which categories best align with your business, executive or project, you will need to create a submission form for each category you enter.

Submission can be in written form or video and should answer the criteria points for each category. Once complete submission can only be accepted via the official submission form which you can now access.

Once the submission closes in May 2024, our expert panel of judges will get to work.

Meet the judges

Taking on the honour of such a challenging task, four industry experts will carefully judge the nominations ahead of Sustainability LIVE London, where the winners will be announced at the end of Day 1.

Want to become a sponsor of The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024?

An opportunity to showcase your values, increase your brand profile, network and celebrate with the leaders in sustainability, as a sponsor of The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards organisations can position themselves as a true pioneer and leader in the industry, placing the business at the forefront of the sustainability movement.

More to come in 2024…