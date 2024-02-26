SUBMISSIONS OPEN: The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards
Launching in 2024, The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024 will be debuting at Sustainability LIVE London on 10, September.
The comprehensive programme will acknowledge companies, professionals and projects that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation and strategic thinking.
SUBMISSIONS OPEN NOW
Celebrating the best companies, professionals and projects in sustainability and ESG, The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards will highlight the following categories:
- Sustainability Strategy Award
- ESG Program Award
- Sustainable Finance Award
- Diversity Award
- Net Zero Award
- Sustainable Supply Chain Award
- Sustainable Technology Award
- Sustainable Consultancy Award
- Future Leader Award
- Executive of the Year Award
- Project of the Year Award
- Lifetime of Achievement Award
To enter the awards, you will need to register and pay the registration fee, which will give you access to the official submission form to enter as many categories as you like.
How to enter
Once you have dedicated which categories best align with your business, executive or project, you will need to create a submission form for each category you enter.
Submission can be in written form or video and should answer the criteria points for each category. Once complete submission can only be accepted via the official submission form which you can now access.
Once the submission closes in May 2024, our expert panel of judges will get to work.
Meet the judges
Taking on the honour of such a challenging task, four industry experts will carefully judge the nominations ahead of Sustainability LIVE London, where the winners will be announced at the end of Day 1.
Want to become a sponsor of The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024?
An opportunity to showcase your values, increase your brand profile, network and celebrate with the leaders in sustainability, as a sponsor of The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards organisations can position themselves as a true pioneer and leader in the industry, placing the business at the forefront of the sustainability movement.
More to come in 2024…
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting four events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
- Sustainability LIVE Net Zero
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai
- Sustainability LIVE New York
- Sustainability LIVE London
Coming Soon…Top 100 Women in Sustainability 2024
Coming soon this March, Sustainability Magazine will be releasing the annual Top 100 Women supplement.
The definitive list of 100 women will champion influential leaders in the sustainability industry and those who are leading the charge when it comes to investment, innovation, capitalising on strategic opportunities, and supporting other underrepresented groups.
Paving the way for future generations, these women are creating space at the table for new faces, growth and innovations.
Sustainability Magazine cannot wait to share the Top 100 Women Sustainability for 2024 this March.
To read last year's Top 100 Women supplement, click here.
